Kelly Clarkson returns to TV show after mystery absence

Kelly Clarkson finally returned to her eponymous talk show on Tuesday.

The star has been absent from screens on and off for almost the past three weeks, and has remained silent on the reason for her leave.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has had different celebrities filling in for Clarkson as host. Even though she hosted her daily talk show on 4 and 5 March, the Since U Been Gone singer has been largely missing in action since 27 February.

Neither Clarkson nor the show's reps have shared where she has been or the reason for her absence

The singer opened her first episode back with a 'Kellyoke' performance before interviewing Severance star Adam Scott and viral musician Marc Rebillet.

While Clarkson did not address why she had been off the air, TMZ previously reported that it was due to a "personal matter".

The outlet, however, clarified that the American Idol alum was "fine", and that the issue did not "directly involve" her.

Clarkson has made headlines over the years for taking breaks from hosting her show, which premiered in 2019.

She said after one such episode in 2022 that it was "really important to shut down for a minute" and "centre" her family.

Clarkson shares daughter River, 10, and son Remington, eight, with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.