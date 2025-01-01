Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame ceremony disrupted by protesters

Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Israeli actor Gal Gadot on Tuesday.

Several dozen protesters gathered ahead of the ceremony for the Wonder Woman star, who is an outspoken supporter of the Israeli military.

According to Variety, pro-Palestinian protesters held signs that read Viva Viva Palestina and No Other Land Won Oscar - a reference to the documentary that won the award for best documentary this month.

A video posted to X by Variety shows protesters chanting "Shame on Gal Gadot".

Another showed multiple protesters handcuffed by police. Around two dozen protesters gathered for each side.

Gadot, who stars as the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action Snow White, served in the Israeli military and has been vocal in her support of Israel since the 7 October terrorist attacks and subsequent invasion of Gaza.

The demonstrations delayed the ceremony by about 15 minutes.

Gadot stars opposite Rachel Zegler in Snow White. Zegler has stirred controversy with her public support for Palestinians. Even before the current conflict, Zegler had posted numerous tweets and Instagram stories calling for an end to violence and supporting Palestinian human rights.

Rumours of a frosty relationship between the pair have been doing the rounds since filming wrapped.