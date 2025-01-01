Cate Blanchett unleashes on 'ugly' pet peeve

Cate Blanchett has unleashed on something she calls an "ugly" pet peeve.

The Oscar winner admitted she believes leaf blowers "need to be eradicated" in a viral interview posted to the Instagram channel Subway Takes.

"Leaf blowers need to be eradicated from the face of the Earth," Cate, 55, told host Kareem Rahma. "It's the stupidity! It is a metaphor for what is wrong with us as a species."

She went on to expand on the topic, outlining exactly why she chose "leaf blowers" as her special subject for the video series.

"They're a metaphor. We blow s**t from one side of our lawn to the other side and then the wind is just going to blow it back," Cate ranted.

"Not only are leaf blowers ugly and they're noise pollution, but your neighbours hate you, because in the end all you're doing is blowing the leaves onto your neighbours' lawn. 'So it's really bad for neighbour relations!"

Cate added the gardening devices may be linked to a variety of health and fitness problems.

"They're really bad for your health, not only your ears - the rise of cardiac problems has gone through the roof because people are not doing the physical exercise," she claimed.

Leaf blowers were also bad for the environment, she said.

"They did a study back in, I don't know, 2010 or something, that 30 minutes on a leaf blower - this is going to make you really sick - has more pollution than driving a pickup from Texas to Alaska!" Cate said. "It's really bad."