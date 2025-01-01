Jason Isaacs apologises for nudity 'double standard' comments

Jason Isaacs has apologised for his "double standard" comments about on-screen nudity.

The White Lotus star backtracked on remarks he had made about his recent nude scene.

"I said the wrong words in the wrong way. I used the phrase 'double standard,' which I didn't mean at all," Jason, 61, told Variety. "There is a double standard - women have been monstrously exploited and men haven't."

The actor, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie franchise, had previously compared the attention his full-frontal nude moment in the current season of The White Lotus had attracted, claiming women received less scrutiny for similar scenes and describing it as a "double standard".

He also named Anora star Mikey Madison, 25 and The Substance star Margaret Qualley, 30, and suggested journalists "would never dream" of asking about their genitalia.

After a public backlash, however, he retracted his words.

"It came out wrong, and I was tired - I'd done so many interviews," Jason explained. "I absolutely should not have mentioned those two actresses, whom I respect enormously. Mikey Madison I'm a massive fan of. My point wasn't that men have had a harder time than women - that would be absurd. Women have had a monstrous time on camera forever, and I hope to God that is changing."