Martin Short reflects on romance with Gilda Radner

Martin Short has reflected on his early romance with former SNL co-star, Gilda Radner.

The Only Murders in the Building star opened up about his youthful relationship with the late comedian during an interview with Amy Poehler, describing the first time they met when he was 22.

"Every girl wanted to be her best friend and every guy wanted to go out with her. I remember she came up to the first rehearsal and said, 'Hi, Marty. I'm so happy to be here.' She had her finger on her forehead. I said, 'OK, good.' She pulled (away) and she had a big pimple," Martin, 74, told Amy on her Good Hang podcast.

"She was just so original. The size of her purse, the fullness of her hair, and you know, I fell for her madly."

He added the couple went on to break up and reconcile "every couple of years", and were repeatedly drawn back to one another over their shared parental bereavements.

"In fact, I'll tell you exactly what is very interesting," Martin said. "Gilda had, you know, emotional ups and downs. And I had just gone through a period where my parents had died, and my mother had died, and all she wanted to do was live. And she was the happiest person in the world."

Gilda died, aged 42, of ovarian cancer in 1989.

Martin is currently reportedly dating his Only Murders co-star, Meryl Streep, however neither has confirmed the rumours.