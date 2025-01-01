Nick Cannon insists he's 'not done' having children

Nick Cannon has admitted he's "not done" having children despite already being a father of 12.

While speaking on his and Courtney Bee's We Playin' Spades podcast on Monday, guests Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder revealed that they had both undergone vasectomies after becoming fathers.

"It's another man at this table that needs to think about that s**t," former NFL player Channing said, gesturing towards Nick.

"Feel like this is an intervention," the Wild 'n Out star sighed, noting that a vasectomy is the "responsible thing to do".

However, Nick indicated a vasectomy isn't on the cards for him right now.

"I just - I'm not done," he declared, before explaining that he felt like he was being "judged".

Courtney then asked Nick whether he would have another child with one of the women he already has kids with.

"I don't know," the 44-year-old confessed. "That's the thing. I leave it to the Lord."

Nick shares his children with six different women.

The TV presenter and ex-wife Mariah Carey are parents to 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, while he and Brittany Bell have two sons - Golden, eight, and Rise, two - and a four-year-old daughter named Powerful Queen.

He also has three children - twin sons Zion and Zillion, three, and two-year-old daughter Beautiful - with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love, two, with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx, two, with LaNisha Cole.

Nick also had two children with Alyssa Scott. Son Zen, who sadly died at five months old in December 2021 after a battle with brain cancer, and two-year-old daughter Halo.