Tina Fey judges 'rich people' with side hustles: 'I kind of hate money'

Tina Fey openly judges "rich people" who take up side hustles.

During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, host Amy complimented the 30 Rock actress on her "incredible hair".

Tina then joked that she should land a haircare campaign, to which her Baby Mama co-star suggested she should actually develop her own eyewear line.

"I feel like you should have a hair campaign. (I'm) always pushing you to have a glasses line. Why do you not have a glass (line)?" she asked, to which Tina confessed that she "kind of hates money" and is "terrible" with it.

The Mean Girls star went on to clarify that she doesn't waste money but she struggles to "get excited" about it.

"I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle. If you already have like $200 million... I judge it," the 54-year-old continued.

Amy, 53, then asked Tina whether she has a problem with celebrities hosting podcasts, and in response, she insisted it was fine because it counts as "work".

However, the pair agreed that launching their own rosé wine brand is where they would draw the line.

"But Tina, this is where you have to learn from Gen Z. They don't judge it," smiled Amy, to which Tina declared, "I judge it."