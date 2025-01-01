Ellen Pompeo cried filming 'uncomfortable' Grey's Anatomy sex scene

Ellen Pompeo was "full-on in tears" shooting an "uncomfortable and awkward" sex scene with her Grey's Anatomy co-star T.R. Knight.

The TV star, who has played the medical drama's title character Dr. Meredith Grey since 2005, couldn't help but cry while filming a love scene between Meredith and Dr. George O'Malley, played by her close friend Knight, during the second season.

"T.R. and I are such good friends and we had to do a love scene and we were both crying," Pompeo said on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday. "The scene was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn't want to do that, I didn't want to do it. When we filmed it, it was so bad."

To make matters worse, Pompeo and Knight had to redo the intimate scene after network executives thought there was "too much thrusting" in the first take.

"In your worst nightmare to have to do it one time, we had to reshoot that s**t," she continued. "I've never watched that scene. I've never seen it. I don't know how it was shot or covered or how it was edited but I'm full-on in tears the whole entire scene and those are real tears. There was a lot of stuff that I didn't want to do at the time."

Knight played George on the show between 2005 and 2009.

Pompeo stepped back as the main character of the drama in 2022. However, she still serves as the narrator and an executive producer and makes occasional appearances as Meredith.

The 55-year-old now stars in the new TV series Good American Family, which premiered on Hulu in the U.S. on Wednesday.