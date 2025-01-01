Hilaria Baldwin snaps at Alec Baldwin during awkward interview

Hilaria Baldwin recently snapped at her husband Alec Baldwin after he cut her off during an awkward interview on the red carpet.

The couple have gone viral after the yoga instructor scolded the actor during an interview with Extra at the Planet Hollywood re-opening party in New York City earlier this month.

During the interview, Hilaria and Alec were asked if their reality show, The Baldwins, would be returning for a second season.

"The Hilaria Show," Alec quipped before Hilaria responded, "I think we're gonna see, you know. We're gonna see how it feels to have it be out there."

Alec then interjected, "It's gonna be great; you're a winner."

The Yoga Vida founder, 41, seemed annoyed that the Beetlejuice star interrupted her and quickly stopped him in his tracks.

"Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking," she told her husband firmly. "No, when I'm talking, you're not talking."

The actor, 66, replied awkwardly, "Sorry," before Hilaria continued.

"This is why, yes, we'll just have to like just cut him out of the show," the media personality joked. "This is a really raw show and it's very real and we took a lot of chances, and I think we'll see where it leads us."

Alec then walked out of the frame as his wife continued the interview, but returned a few moments later.

The It's Complicated star and Hilaria have been married since 2012 and share seven children, Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo and María, four, and Ilaria, two.

The Baldwins, which premiered on 23 February, gives fans a glimpse into the family's home life and depicts the fallout of the 2021 Rust tragedy, in which the actor's prop gun accidentally fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.