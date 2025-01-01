Christina Applegate discusses being hospitalised amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has been rushed to hospital multiple times due to health issues caused by MS.

The 53-year-old Dead to Me star has been an open book about her health since revealing in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis.

In the latest episode of the MesSy podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 43, the Hollywood star revealed she had been forced to dash to hospital while suffering from severe bouts of sickness.

She explained, "For three years, since I was diagnosed, I've been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhoea and pain.

"That is unimaginable, OK? They've done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else. And literally just in the last month, I have figured it out."

She continued, "Now, maybe this isn't what's happening, but I'm just going to tell you this. Talk to your doctor about motility issues, OK. Because one of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs, you know, not like completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs."

She candidly added, "I have noticed that - and I'm going to be really honest - if I have to poop, I puke. And when I puke, I get all the pain and then all the things happen."

Applegate went on to reveal that she has booked an appointment for a colonoscopy in her quest for more answers.

And adding a lighter touch to the conversation, she joked, "Have you puked and had diarrhoea at the same time? Because that's my favourite part, that's the sexiest."