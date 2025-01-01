Shonda Rhimes addresses Trump presidency 'nightmare'

Shonda Rhimes has shared her thoughts about the current second presidency of Donald Trump.

The 55-year-old television mogul - who is behind iconic shows including Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and Bridgerton - admits she does not know how to navigate politics in the USA in 2025.

Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election last November and returned to power in January this year - swiftly enacting a raft of executive orders which have been sending shockwaves around the world.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes was asked, "For you and for Hollywood at large, how do you think the current political climate will impact what kinds of stories are being told?"

Confessing she is at a loss for thoughts, the Golden Globe-winning showrunner said, "I have no idea, and I say that because I feel like up until four months ago or whenever the election was, I had a completely different idea about who America is or was.

"And now I very much embrace the concept that I don't know who America is, and that can be okay, but it also makes it hard to tell stories while I'm trying to figure it out - and I am in the phase of trying to figure it out, I think a lot of people are."

She continued, "I do believe, when the lights are off, everybody wants a warm campfire story, and when the lights are on, everybody loves a good nightmare. But it's not a nightmare for a lot of people, do you know what I mean? The lights are off for a lot of people.

"And I've always prided myself on the fact that, like, Grey's Anatomy is a universal show and we tried to stand in the shoes of anybody and everybody."