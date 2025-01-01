Pete Davidson's new girlfriend revealed as Benny Blanco's model ex

Pete Davidson's mystery new girlfriend has been revealed as a model who once dated Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco.

The Saturday Night Live alum is dating model Elsie Hewitt, as reported by Page Six.

Hewitt has a star-studded relationship history, having also been linked to Ryan Phillippe in the past.

She and Blanco, who is now engaged to Selena Gomez, met on his Graduation music video set in 2019.

Hewitt split from the music producer the following year, and made headlines for moving on with the Ted Lasso star in early 2024.

She previously romanced Phillippe, and sued him in 2017 for allegedly kicking, punching and throwing her down the stairs, which the Cruel Intentions star denied. They settled the case in 2019.

The news broke earlier this week that Davidson, who famously dated Kim Kardashian, was dating a non-celebrity "very different from anybody else he's ever dated".

Hewitt is popular on social media, with her Instagram account boasting a million followers. She is a food influencer, a model and has also done some film work in Teenage Badass and Dave, among other projects.

Page Six reported that Davidson's new flame "respects Pete and his desire for privacy".