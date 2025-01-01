Aubrey Plaza separated from late husband before he died

Aubrey Plaza had reportedly been separated from her husband Jeff Baena at the time of his death earlier this year.

"According to the reported information, the decedent Jeffrey Baena is a 47-year-old Caucasian male," the Los Angeles medical examiner wrote in the synopsis of an investigative summary report, which was obtained by Us Weekly.

"He was experiencing recent marital difficulties and was separated from his wife since September 2024."

News broke in January that Baena died by suicide after he was found unconscious inside his Los Angeles home. According to the medical examiner's report, Baena's dog walker discovered his body.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," a spokesperson for Plaza shared at the time.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Baena and the Parks and Recreation star met in 2011 before tying the knot in 2020.

"A lot of things happened during COVID for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal," Plaza recalled during a December 2021 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We got a little bored one night. We got married and I'll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That's real, look it up."

Plaza has not further addressed Baena's death, nor their alleged separation.

She made her first public appearance since his passing at the SNL 50 anniversary special in February.