Marcus Jordan admits he needs help with addictions

Marcus Jordan told a court that he needs help overcoming his alcohol and substance abuse problems six weeks after his DUI arrest.

An attorney for Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, requested his client be allowed to enter a substance abuse program, saying he "acknowledges that he needs help to overcome the challenges of his alcohol/substance use and is amenable to treatment".

"While Mr Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community," read a court filing obtained by Us Weekly.

Authorities arrested Jordan on 4 February after finding his car stuck on train tracks in Orange County, Florida.

When officers stopped to check on him, they allegedly found Jordan slurring his words and having "bloodshot eyes".

Officers claimed they smelled alcohol on him, and discovered a bag with a white substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

At the time, there was a train approximately 10 minutes away from where his car was stuck.

Jordan pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest.