Khloé Kardashian admits love life is 'non-existent'

Khloé Kardashian has revealed her love life is "non-existent" at the moment.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the reality star was asked whether she was looking for a boyfriend by sister Kim Kardashian and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

"You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex," Khloé told Chris during a trip to Tuscany, Italy for Andrea Boccelli's 30th Anniversary Concert that took place in July 2024.

"(Chris) loves that I haven't had sex in so many years," she added to her sibling.

And in a confessional, Khloé admitted she hadn't been "intimate" for quite some time and joked she was a "born-again" virgin.

"I'll marry my bed. I know who I'm coming home to every night, I know you're just gonna be there for me and snuggle me whenever I want. And you won't talk back," the 40-year-old continued.

Later in the episode, Khloé discussed the topic further with Chris and their friends.

"I'm like, I can get someone to have sex with me, I just don't wanna have sex," the Good American entrepreneur insisted.

As the group walked away from the dinner table, she declared, "Guys, my love life is non-existent."

Later in the episode, Kim noted she wished she had asked tenor Andrea to sing at Khloé's wedding "to make it a complete" trio.

The Prayer hitmaker also performed at Kim's wedding to now ex-husband Kanye West in 2012 and at older sister Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials to Travis Barker in 2022.

"I don't have a boyfriend. I don't have anything yet, so I think we have time to ask him that. I'm not even sleeping with anyone," she replied.

Khloé was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 until their divorce was finalised in 2016. She also dated Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, from 2016 until 2021.