Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pens clapback to podcaster who was 'scared' for her

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has sent a classy clapback to a podcaster who recently joked she was "scared" for her.

Amid the release of the royal's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan on Netflix earlier this month, Not Skinny But Not Fat host Amanda Hirsch posted a screengrab from the show on Instagram and added in the caption, "You guys I'm scared for Meghan."

But taking to her account on Wednesday, Amanda revealed that Meghan - who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018 - had sent her a card urging her not to be "scared".

"Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared," the 43-year-old's note reads. "Don't be! This is the fun part - let's enjoy it."

Meghan had inked the letter in a cursive script on a monogrammed stationary card.

In the caption, Amanda declared, "OH MY DUCHESS."

"Remember I said I was scared for Meghan's new show and the possible hate she would get (because) for some reason (people) wanna hate on her about everything (sic)?" the social media star continued in a post on her Instagram Stories. "Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling. Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed? F**K. YES. @meghan, you have a fan for life."

Netflix executives have already renewed With Love, Meghan for a second season and wrapped production. A release date hasn't been announced.

Earlier this month, Meghan also confirmed she would drop her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in April.