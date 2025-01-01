Demi Moore celebrates Bruce Willis's 70th birthday with heartfelt message

Demi Moore has celebrated her ex-husband Bruce Willis's 70th birthday by sharing a heartfelt message.

On Wednesday, The Substance actress took to Instagram to post a series of photos featuring herself and the Die Hard actor with their three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

Rumer's toddler daughter Louetta, who turns two in April, was also at the reunion.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you," Demi captioned the happy snaps, adding a heart emoji.

Bruce has rarely been seen in public since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

However, his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, regularly provides updates on his condition.

And in her own Instagram message for Bruce, Emma posted a photo of the Armageddon star standing on a quad bike in a forest.

"It's Bruce's birthday, and if there's one thing I know, it's that there's no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today-he will feel it, I swear he will," she wrote. "You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I'm so grateful that he has you."

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, or an inability to comprehend or formulate language due to damage to specific brain regions.

The following year, Emma and Demi issued a joint statement in which they confirmed the Hollywood icon had been diagnosed with FTD after he began experiencing "challenges with communication".

Bruce and model-entrepreneur Emma are also parents to Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.