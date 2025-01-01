Kendall Jenner labels Khloé Kardashian 'cold' amid reunion with Lamar Odom

Kendall Jenner has branded Khloé Kardashian as "cold" amid her recent reunion with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

During the season six premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé was filmed meeting up with the former NBA basketball player to return some of his belongings following their divorce in 2016.

Reflecting on the footage in the latest episode of the reality show that aired on Thursday, Kendall argued that her older sister could have been a "bit gentler" with Lamar, who is lucky to be alive after suffering an overdose at a Nevada brothel back in October 2015.

"It was interesting how cold she can be," the model told younger sister Kylie Jenner. "It made me sad. I cried watching it."

However, Kendall explained that she understood why Khloé was "tense" during the conversation with Lamar.

"I've never been through what Khloé's been through, and she's been through a lot," the 29-year-old continued in a confessional. "But for her sake, I felt there was a level of forgiveness that was lacking."

Kendall went on to note that she saw a similar "reaction" in Khloé when she parted ways with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"When Tristan and her got friendly again and were co-parenting, she was kind of snarky with him around other people," Kendall said of the former couple, who share six-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum. "She almost didn't want to be judged by everyone else for being around him because he did bad things."

Accordingly, Kendall hopes Khloé can "find compassion" for her exes in the future.

"I understand there are parts of her that are uncomfortable," she added. "You can forgive and not forget."

Khloé was married to Lamar from 2009 until their divorce was finalised in 2016. The Good American founder is currently single, having split from sportsman Tristan in 2021.