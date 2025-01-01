Jonah Hill eyed to star in and direct Cut Off

Jonah Hill is being eyed to star in and direct ‘Cut Off’.

The ’21 Jump Street’ actor, 41, is in negotiations with Warner Bros. to lead the film both in front of and behind the camera, while also writing the script for the movie.

The flick is said to be about two rich siblings who are cut off from their parents.

While the project is in its early days, Deadline has reported the production has notched a $10 million California tax credit for what is expected to be a $49 million production, with ‘Cut Off’ planning to enter principal photography this summer.

However, no release date or actors have been attached to ‘Cut Off’ yet.

If Hill does helm ‘Cut Off’, it will make the picture his third feature film as a director, after he started his filmmaking journey with the 2018 comedy/drama ‘Mid90s’, and the upcoming ‘Outcome’ for Apple.

‘Outcome’ - which stars Hill, as well as Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer - follows Hollywood actor Reef Hawk who, after being blackmailed with a mysterious video from his past, must confront his demons and seek redemption.

The film - which was also produced by Hill under his Strong Baby production manner with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin - is set to debut later in 2025.

Meanwhile, ‘Mid90s’ follows 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic) as he navigates a turbulent home life and finds solace in a group of older skateboarders in 1990s Los Angeles - experiencing friendship, rebellion, and self-discovery along the way.

Reflecting on the movie and what it meant for him as a creator, Hill said starting his directing journey with ‘Mid90s’ felt like a natural progression for him.

In an interview with Another Man, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ actor said: “I hold the position of ‘filmmaker’ in such high regard, and really since I was a little kid it’s all I ever wanted to be.

“But I didn’t do it earlier in my career because it wasn’t the right time yet, I didn’t want it to be that classic: ‘Hey, this actor is trying to direct a movie!’ I just had too much respect for the medium to go for it before it was my time.

“This is what I want my life to be, so with this film, my debut, I had to be able to set the bar tonally for people to know the kind of movies I’m going to make as a filmmaker.”

Hill paid tribute to fellow directors Spike Jonze, Gus Van Sant, Bennett Miller and Harmony Korine, thanking them for their support on ‘Mid90s’.

He said: “I’m very fortunate that my acting career has allowed me friendships and mentorships with some filmmakers that I really love, Harmony is one of them, and then there’s Spike Jonze, Gus Van Sant, Bennett Miller.

“They all offered advice and inspired me in different ways. Harmony, for example, read the script early on and gave his thoughts.”