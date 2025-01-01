Teresa Palmer pregnant with fifth child

Teresa Palmer is expecting her fifth child.

The Australian actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday by posting a series of pictures of herself with a baby bump, including a family snap with her four children at the beach.

"Our family is expanding (emotional face emoji) overwhelmed with gratitude to be welcoming another little one into our lives. Feels like a dream," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags "#cantstopwontstop", "#rainbowbaby" and "#someofyoualreadyguessed".

The photo carousel also featured a selfie with her husband Marc Webber and a snap of Teresa in a dressing room with fake blood on her face and a support garment covering her bump.

The Hacksaw Ridge star posted the announcement on her Instagram Stories and added, "Heart bursting with happiness."

Teresa, 39, also shared a video clip from The Mother Daze podcast in which she surprised her co-host Sarah Wright Olsen by lifting up her top and revealing her bump. A visibly stunned Sarah, who is also pregnant, started crying at the news.

Teresa and Mark share four children together - Bodhi Rain, 11, Forest Sage, eight, Poet Lake, five, and Prairie Moon, three - while Mark also has a teenage son.

Their happy news comes several months after The Fall Guy actress revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage three months into her pregnancy in May last year.

Teresa married the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor in 2013.