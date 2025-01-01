Jonathan Majors wrote Kevin Feige letter after Marvel firing

Jonathan Majors wrote a letter to Marvel boss Kevin Feige after being fired from his role following his assault conviction.

The Creed III actor played the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Loki TV series and the 2023 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was expected to appear in more films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, he was dropped from the role later that year after he was convicted of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault following a highly-publicised criminal trial over his dispute with his then-girlfriend.

In a new interview with Variety, the 35-year-old revealed he reached out to Feige after receiving the news of his firing through his agents.

"I wrote a letter to him. Not recently, (but) not too far in the past," he said. "I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I'm watching them. I see what they're doing and I'm pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I'm at."

Majors added that his firing "sucks" but he understands why Marvel and Disney bosses made that decision.

"I understand - it's a publicly traded company. You're trying to do this; you can't have this (controversy) around. That's what happens when this happens," he explained. "I don't hold it against them. I want to make that very clear. I'm not upset with anybody about that. I'm not upset at all."

Majors is currently mounting a career comeback to support the release of his film Magazine Dreams.

The drama premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival but was later dropped by its distributor over Majors' controversies. It is being released in the U.S. on Friday via a new distributor.