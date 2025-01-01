Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls him a 'pathetic man-child'

Elon Musk's estranged daughter has branded him a "pathetic man-child".

In her first ever cover story for Teen Vogue, 20-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson has opened up about her relationship with her father.

Vivian, who is transgender, has been open in the past about not being supported by the tech billionaire, calling him "uncaring and narcissistic" in an interview with NBC News in 2024 after he repeatedly misgendered her in a video.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Vivian insisted she wasn't bothered by her father's extreme wealth.

"He's a pathetic man-child," she declared. "Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f**k."

"Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich?" Vivian continued. "Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations."

Elsewhere in the interview, the college student shared her thoughts on an incident that saw Elon make a one-armed gesture, which many interpreted as a Nazi salute, during one of U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration events in January.

"The Nazi salute s**t was insane," Vivian told the publication. "Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig, and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s**t was definitely a Nazi salute."

She then noted that the audience was "equally to blame," adding, "That crowd should be denounced."

Vivian also admitted that she doesn't like being associated with the Tesla boss.

"But other than that, I don't give a f**k about him. I really don't," she said. "It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore."

Vivian, whose mother is Elon's first wife Justine Musk, made headlines in 2022 when she changed her name and denounced her father.