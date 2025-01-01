Tom Cruise set to receive BFI Fellowship

Tom Cruise is set to be awarded a Fellowship by the British Film Institute (BFI).

The 62-year-old actor - who is, perhaps, best known for playing Ethan Hunt in the 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise - will be honoured with the BFI's most prestigious accolade in May.

Tom - who has filmed in various locations around the UK, including London, the Lake District and the Peak District, during his film career - said: "I am truly honoured by this acknowledgement.

"I’ve been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop. The UK is home to incredibly talented professionals -?actors, directors, writers and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world."

Tom has also praised the BFI for supporting the film industry in the UK, and for providing a platform for developing talent.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star explained: "I’m grateful for all the BFI has done to support UK film-making and this incredible art form we share."

The Fellowship is recognition of Tom's "huge contribution to the UK film industry as a producer", as well as his support for the "next generation of UK talent".

Jay Hunt, the chair of the BFI, has hailed Tom as "one of the world’s great actors and a true movie star".

Jay said: "We are thrilled to be honouring Tom Cruise with a BFI Fellowship.

"Tom has brought so much to the UK as a producer through choosing to make many of his films on our shores, where he is welcomed by our crews who step up to help make his cinematic visions a reality. In doing so, he also supports our studios and puts our locations on a world stage, in the process creating jobs and inspiring the next generation of film talent.

"He is, of course, also simply one of the world’s great actors and a true movie star, delighting audiences as the action hero and romantic lead and then surprising us with brave, leftfield roles where his versatility and talent shine through."

The BFI Fellowship will be presented to Tom at the BFI Chair's Dinner in London on May 12.

The Hollywood icon will also attend an event - called Tom Cruise in Conversation at BFI Southbank - that will see him talk about his long and illustrious acting career. Tom will share insights into his craft and discuss his approach to producing.

Previous recipients of the BFI Fellowship include the likes of Sir Christopher Nolan, Spike Lee, Tilda Swinton, and James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.