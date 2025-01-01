Jenny Slate gives blunt response to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama

Jenny Slate was not entertained when asked about the ongoing drama engulfing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The 42-year-old actress played Allysa in the 2024 film It Ends With Us - which starred 37-year-old Lively and 41-year-old Baldoni in leading roles.

Slate is currently on the promotional trail for her latest project - a TV comedy-drama called Dying For Sex in which she plays Nikki, the best friend of a cancer patient who wants to achieve an orgasm with another person for the first time.

While sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her latest project, the spectre of It Ends With Us was raised as Slate was asked to compare her experience of creating the two projects.

Refusing to bite, however, Slate bluntly replied, "I don't have anything to say about that. Everything is its own thing.

"I poured my heart into this work, and every minute of (Dying for Sex) was important to me, and I just want to talk about that."

Fans will be well aware that an explosive fall-out began while the cast of It Ends With Us were promoting the film in 2024, with rumours erupting that Lively and Baldoni were feuding.

Tensions hit volcanic levels last December when Lively sued her co-star for sexual harassment - however, Baldoni, who also directed the film, hit back with a lawsuit of his own and is suing for defamation.

The pair are expected to see their arguments aired in court - but the trial is not expected to start until March 2026.