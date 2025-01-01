Michelle Obama shares parenting fear from White House years

Michelle Obama has opened up about one of her biggest parenting fears from the years she lived in the White House.

The 61-year-old former First Lady has been married to former President Barack Obama, 63, since 1992 and together they are parents to Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

The family lived in the White House from 2009 until 2017 while Barack was President of the United States of America - and Michelle has confessed she feared her daughters would be targeted by tabloids while her husband was in power.

Opening up on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast on Thursday, the Becoming author revealed, "I wanted to give my girls enough rope to live and be normal teenagers, but I was also worrying about them turning up on Page Six because they were doing what normal kids would do."

Michelle went on to explain she feared her children had things extra tough compared to other presidential children due to them growing up in the social media age.

She said, "We'd have to build a real community of trust around them because I didn't want them sitting home on Saturday night not understanding what it was like to be out and have a life before they went to college."

She added, "I was so glad when we got out of the White House - it was just I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," the mom of two reflected.

"They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity, but they go a lot of practice in those years in the White House."