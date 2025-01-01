Jessica Gunning wins Best Actress at 2025 BPG Awards

Jessica Gunning has won the award for Best Actress at the 2025 Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards in London.

The Baby Reindeer star, who took home an Emmy last year for her role in the Netflix show, won the award ahead of Rivals star, Katherine Parkinson, Ambika Mod for One Day, Monica Dolan for Mr Bates vs the Post Office and Anna Maxwell Martin for Ludwig.

The stars of big streaming hit Rivals also scooped gongs at this year's show.

Danny Dyer won Best Actor for his role as Freddie Jones in the Jilly Cooper adaptation, and Bella Maclean, who played Taggie, conquered tough competition in the form of Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd to win the BPG Breakthrough Award.

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, the final outing for James Corden and Ruth Jones' iconic BBC comedy creation, took home Best Comedy and The Traitors continued its starry run with Best Entertainment.

The night's special awards were handed to Black Doves EP Jane Featherstone, Netflix UK content boss Anne Mensah and the team behind Wolf Hall: The Mirror & The Light.

BPG chair Manori Ravindran shared: "The BPG Awards have long celebrated the very best in British television, streaming, and audio, and this year's Special Award winners exemplify excellence, innovation, and storytelling at its finest."