Cole Hauser's father, actor Wings Hauser, dead at 77

Character actor Wings Hauser died over the weekend at the home he shared with wife Cali Lili Hauser. He was 77.

"Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film and music partner, Cali Lili Hauser, at their studio this weekend," his wife shared to Instagram.

"Wings Hauser's one-of-a-kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, TV and music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect."

Hauser began his TV career in the 1970s on episodes of Canon, Baretta and Emergency!

He had small roles in movies alongside Nick Nolte in Who'll Stop the Rain? and Denzel Washington in A Soldier's Story.

His career took off in the '80s and '90s, with multiple appearances in big-name action shows such as The Fall Guy, Airwolf and Walker, and Texas Ranger.

He had longer spells on China Beach, Roseanne and Beverly Hills, 90210, and played Greg Foster on more than a dozen episodes of The Young and the Restless.

Wings Hauser was father to Yellowstone star Cole Hauser.

Although the veteran actor didn't have a relationship with his son Cole as a young child, the pair reconnected in Cole's teenage years, and the veteran actor couldn't have been prouder of his son's achievements.

Cole shared that Wings was a "huge fan" of Yellowstone and "very proud of what I've done in it".