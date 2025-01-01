Amanda Seyfried reveals why she turned down hit movie

Amanda Seyfried has revealed the reason she turned down a major role in a hit movie.

The Mamma Mia! star was offered a major role in Guardians of the Galaxy, but rejected the invitation to play Gamora after concluding the film would be a "bomb".

Amanda, 39, admitted she had inaccurately predicted the 2014 movie's future, given it was a monster hit at the box office.

"Being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain't good for your career," Amanda told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in an interview published this week.

"I thought that because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon that it was gonna be Marvel's first bomb and that Chris Pratt and I would never work again. I was wrong."

Amanda explained that while she was a fan of the movie's director James Gunn's work, she'd been scared the part would tank her career - which at the time was at a crossroads.

"(James is) a genius and he's fun and he's a wonderful filmmaker, and he can make anything work," Amanda said. "But I was way too scared. I was at a precarious moment in my career, and I didn't want to suffer for the work."

The movie went on to bring in $773.4 million (£596.85 million) worldwide, with the role of Gamora going to Zoe Saldaña.