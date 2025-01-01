Quinta Brunson files for divorce from husband

Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Jay Anik.

The Abbott Elementary star and Jay Anik had been married for three years when she filed a petition for divorce on 19 March.

Citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing the date of separation as "TBD", the papers requested each party be responsible for their own legal costs.

The petition also stated the couple had "entered into a postnuptial agreement which governs the disposition of their property".

Quinta, 35, rarely spoke publicly about her relationship and only confirmed she and Kevin, 34, had wed when she referred to him as "my husband" in her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

"I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins ... my wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known," she said when she won the gong for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

While mostly tight-lipped about their romance, Quinta did open up to People magazine in 2022.

"I don't talk about my relationship that often, because it's something that I like to keep sacred and safe," she explained. "Nor do I bring him out to be analysed or attacked by the world. We've had such a year together. He truly has been by my side and supportive every step of the way, so for him to be there with me at the Emmys and help me up to get my award and to be able to thank him was so special."