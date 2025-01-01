Rachel Zegler declares Snow White role 'honour of a lifetime'

Rachel Zegler has declared her lead role in the new Snow White live-action movie the "honour of a lifetime".

The Disney star had been under fire for her previous comments about the original Snow White movie, which she described as "weird".

This week she appeared to respond to criticism of her stance, telling the hosts of Good Morning America that nabbing the lead role had been an "honour" and emphasising her Disney fanhood.

"It was the honour of a lifetime. I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that," Rachel, 23, gushed. "This one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan.

"To get to bring (the character) to life in such a unique way and such a special way, it's just a beautiful opportunity, and I'm very honoured."

In 2022, Rachel spoke frankly about the updated movie's source material, calling it "weird".

"The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so," she told Extra at a Disney event.

"There's a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird," she added of the animated film. "So we didn't do that this time."

The comments sparked a backlash that led to Disney scaling back its promotional activity around the film's release this month.

However this week, Rachel appeared to have rediscovered aspects of the original movie she enjoyed.

"It's all about bridging a classic to a modern age to bring it to these beautiful young people," she continued during her Good Morning America interview.

"Her superpower remains her heart, you know, that's always been the core of this story. That's always been the core of the Disney Company."