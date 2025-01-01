Kelly Clarkson admits she is 'lost, alone, a lot' as she marks 1,000th episode of talk show

Kelly Clarkson has admitted she is "lost, alone, a lot" while marking the 1,000th episode of her talk show.

On Thursday, the TV host celebrated the milestone by welcoming the audience with a heartfelt speech about the daytime programme, which she launched in September 2019.

"Welcome to The Kelly Clarkson Show and our 1,000th episode. I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It's crazy," she began, with the episode denoting her return to the series following an unexplained absence in recent weeks. "We have met some hugely talented people, tonnes of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes."

Kelly went on to reflect on how she and her team have "created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs", such as trips to the U.K. and Australia as well as navigating the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together," the 42-year-old continued, adding: "I've lost, alone, a lot."

Kelly didn't elaborate on her comment, though she has been open about embarking on a weight loss journey following her split from husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker and talent manager, who finalised their divorce in 2022, share daughter River Rose, 10, and eight-year-old son Remington.

To conclude, Kelly reflected on how much she has learned from fans and guests, such as magic tricks and holiday traditions.

"Still can't cook," she joked.

Starting from the fifth season, the Stronger star moved production of The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York.