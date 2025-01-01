James Van Der Beek in 'healing phase' of cancer battle

James Van Der Beek can see the "finish line" amid his treatments for cancer.

Last November, the Dawson's Creek actor announced that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023 and had been "taking steps to resolve it".

James has offered regular updates to fans on his condition, and while speaking to Extra this week, he disclosed he is now in the "healing phase".

"I feel like I can see the finish line... I'm in a healing phase, which is great," he shared. "I'm going back to work next month. I'm taking this month really to just kind of relax."

Most recently, James was revealed to be Griffin on an episode of the competition show, The Masked Singer.

While he is still dealing with health issues, having the chance to put on the mask and focus on his performance was a real thrill.

"Especially with everything I was going through, and I just announced the health issues I was dealing with, so to be able to put on the mask and connect with an audience without that being a part of the equation was actually a really beautiful thing," the 48-year-old continued. "I appreciated the mask. The costume itself was heavy as could be... but the mask I appreciated."

Elsewhere in the conversation, James explained that he hopes his time on the TV show will inspire his children to take risks.

The Varsity Blues star shares six children with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek.

"I could talk to them 'til I'm blue in the face about, 'Hey, you got to try new things, you got to learn resilience,' but I'm hoping that by watching me try something that they knew I was nervous about that that'll stick," he added.