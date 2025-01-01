Sydney Sweeney to star in and produce film adaptation of Reddit short story

Sydney Sweeney will star in and produce the film adaptation of a viral short story that first appeared on the platform Reddit.

The Gone Girl-style thriller is based on a short story written by English teacher Joe Cote and posted to Reddit four years ago.

The story, titled "I pretended to be a missing girl so I could rob her family", follows a young woman who shows up at a family's doorstep ten years after their 18-year-old daughter went missing.

She hopes to convince the family that she is their missing child so they welcome her into their home and she can steal some valuables. However, she soon comes to realise she made a terrible mistake.

Sweeney, who will produce via her Fifty-Fifty Films banner, is heavily involved in putting the project together. While no director is currently attached, she has brought on Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Roth, known for films like Forrest Gump and Dune, to pen the script.

This is not the first time the Euphoria actress has got a project off the ground. She was instrumental in the making of her 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You and 2024 horror Immaculate.

Her upcoming projects also include the psychological thriller The Housemaid and a biopic about boxer Christy Martin, which she has finished shooting. The 27-year-old is currently filming the third season of Euphoria and is set to play the actress Kim Novak in the upcoming drama Scandalous!