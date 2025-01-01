Amanda Seyfried sung with Cynthia Erivo during Wicked audition

Amanda Seyfried has revealed she got to sing opposite Cynthia Erivo when she auditioned for Wicked.

The Mean Girls actress has been very open about the fact that she auditioned for the role of Glinda but lost out to Ariana Grande, who played the character opposite Erivo as Elphaba.

Grande and Erivo previously revealed in interviews that they tried out with other actresses instead of each other, but they didn't name their audition scene partners. However, Seyfried has now identified herself as one of Erivo's.

"I do, again, think everything happens for a reason," she said of not getting the part on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "We listen to (the musical's signature song) Defying Gravity every day. It's funny though, I also got to sing with Cynthia and that was a moment in itself."

The Mamma Mia! star explained that she started vocal training when she knew the movie musical was finally happening, and even though she didn't get the part, she is grateful to the project for getting her vocals in tip-top shape.

"I knew Wicked was coming so I was able to really prepare and I'm telling you, I've never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions and that's kind of what I got out of it," she shared.

"I credit Wicked for getting me being so committed to my vocal technique," she added, noting that it put her in a good position for her upcoming musical film Ann Lee.

While Erivo did not identify the actresses she auditioned with, the British star made a dig at them as she praised Grande's casting.

"Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with," she told The New York Times in November.

Dove Cameron and Reneé Rapp have previously confirmed they auditioned for Glinda, but it is not clear if they sang with Erivo.