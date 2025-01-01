Rosie O'Donnell is 'sleeping better' after leaving America

Rosie O'Donnell is feeling "healthier" and "sleeping better" after relocating from the U.S. to Ireland.

The League of Their Own actress and her 12-year-old child Clay moved to Ireland before Donald Trump's inauguration in January and she is planning to get Irish citizenship, as her grandparents were born in the Emerald Isle.

Reflecting on her past two months in a new country, the 63-year-old comedian told her TikTok followers on Thursday that her mental health has improved.

"I feel healthier (and) I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country," she said.

The former View host then heaped praise on their youngest child and their "resilience" following the move.

"They make me happy every day, and they're doing so well here. I'm so, so proud and so impressed with their resilience. It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do," she told her fans about her non-binary child.

"It looks like sadly we were correct, for what's happening in the United States is overwhelmingly depressing, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal, and so so very sad."

Rosie - who also has four adult children - expressed her hope that her home country will rally against "the current administration" and its "horrific ideas" for making "America great again".

"It's not racism, and it's not homophobia," she stated. "It's equality for all. That's what we're promised as American citizens."

The TV star will discuss her move in more detail during an appearance on Ireland's The Late Late Show on Friday night.