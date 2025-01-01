Jonathan Majors addresses assault audio leak

Jonathan Majors has addressed speculation over an audio leak that allegedly captures him admitting an assault.

Audio footage went viral this week as a clip allegedly captured the voice of the 35-year-old actor stating he strangled ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors's career imploded in 2023 when he was found guilty of assault and harassment against his former girlfriend.

Addressing the leak of the audio, Majors made it clear he is trying to move on with his life, telling E! News, "I was so grateful that I had done my work, and am continuing to do my work."

Discussing the audio, he continued, "I can't speak to it, but obviously, because you're talking about it, there are vibrations, reverberations, same as everything before. But I was happy I'd done my work."

The former Marvel actor added, "Yeah I'm living life, you know, I'm living life."

In April 2024, Majors was sentenced to a 52-week in-person counselling program and probation.

Following his sentencing, Jabbari said in a statement via her lawyer, "She is hopeful that 52 weeks of in-person domestic violence programming will serve as a deterrent to future conduct by Mr. Majors.

"She is incredibly grateful to the Sanctuary for Families in New York and Women's Aid in the United Kingdom for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this very difficult criminal process."

This month it was reported that Majors has found love since the end of his relationship Jabbari - and reportedly married actress Meagan Good.