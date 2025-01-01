NEWS British public give big to help raise £34,022,590 for Red Nose Day 2025 Newsdesk Share with :





The overwhelming generosity and kind-heartedness of the British public has shone through once again this evening, with Red Nose Day 2025 drawing to an incredible end having raised £34,022,590 so far – with donations still coming in and prizes of a lifetime still up for grabs.



Comic Relief has been blown away by the unwavering support of the nation – including countless communities, schools, nurseries, workplaces, families and partners – who have once again gone above and beyond to do something funny for money and help raise vital funds to support millions of people who are being forced to make impossible choices every single day. The money raised will reach fantastic organisations who are delivering vital work to tackle some of the most urgent problems facing people here in the UK and across the world – including providing food, essential healthcare, safe shelter and so much more.



Celebrating 40 years of going big, giving big, and feeling good together with Comic Relief, this evening’s spectacular Red Nose Day night of TV was broadcast live on BBC One, Two and iPlayer from MediaCity UK in Salford. The nostalgia-fuelled evening of live performances, star-studded sketches, hilarious comedy and spectacular fun was presented by AJ Odudu, Alesha Dixon, Alison Hammond, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rylan, Tom Allen, and Jonathan Ross.



Rylan said: “Tonight has shown the very best of what we, the British public, can do when we come together. There’s been so much love, kindness and compassion – I couldn’t have asked for a better way to make my Red Nose Day presenting debut. Every donation will make such a vital difference to so many people. On behalf of so many incredible people who are helping to change lives every single day – thank you.”



With a host of exclusive sketches on offer throughout, comedy and entertainment’s biggest night of TV certainly delivered this evening. Oasis: The Reunion: The Movie brought viewers a star-studded parody of a Hollywood inspired Oasis blockbuster. With the help of James Buckley (Liam Gallagher) and Joe Thomas (Noel Gallagher), this hilarious sketch served up a heavy dose of Britpop nostalgia and an unlikely list of celebrity cameos from Hugh Dennis, Martin Lewis, Micky Flanagan, Mark Silcox, Tasha Ghouri, Melvin Odoom, Roisin Conaty, and Piers Morgan.



Rachel Parris and Russell Kane scored 10s for effort in a hilarious Strictly Come Dancing sketch that followed the comedians on their journey to becoming Strictly’s first-ever amateur professional dancers – featuring equal measures of drama, energy, and enthusiasm. And in an extra-special on the night treat, Rachel and Russell surprised viewers with a beautifully, comically choreographed live performance alongside their fellow Strictly pro dancers.



The laughter-fuelled fundraising favourite also saw: Kurupt FM’s Chabuddy G – self-chosen Gladiator name ‘Girth, Wind and Fire’ – step into the Gladiators arena for a head-to-head duel of the ages against the human powerhouse Bionic; two of the BBC’s most loved programmes collide for the very first time ever, as stars of Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise came together for a comedy of errors, identity mix-ups and more in Not Going Beyond Paradise; and Munya Chawawa desperately try and convince the famously no-nonsense, multi-award-winning Brian Cox, that he has what it takes to become his understudy in his critically acclaimed play, The Score.



Viewers were also treated to host of musical acts spanning the last four decades. There were performances from 80s pop icons Carol Decker, Limahl and Roachford who opened the show with a medley of iconic hits to get the party started; a special performance by Sugababes who served up a mix of chart toppers and new music; a hilarious performance by the cast of Titanique, the critically acclaimed musical, that docked in Salford for one night only; and a who’s who of sketch featuring the likes of Anna Wintour, Chesney Hawkes, Morgan Freeman, Rosie Jones, Tom Hanks, Olivia Colman, Whoopi Goldberg and so many more covering Monty Python’s iconic hit Always Look on the Bright Side of Life. There was also an emotional and poignant cover of Keane’s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ by the immensely talented Rock Choir.



Throughout the Red Nose Day night of TV, viewers saw how their donations could help, and have helped, tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people in the UK and across the world. They saw David Tennant introduce a timely film about hunger and food poverty in the UK; Samantha Morton in a film about the potential risks of young people leaving the care system and becoming homeless – with the actor sharing her own experiences; Oti Mabuse introduce a film about mothers supporting other mothers living with HIV in South Africa; Sir Lenny Henry reflect on Comic Relief’s 40 years of appeals; Joel Dommett introduce a film about the support given to children with additional needs or disabilities; and Alesha Dixon introduce a powerful film about domestic abuse in the UK.



An exclusive 5-minute episode in collaboration with EastEnders following Phil Mitchell’s journey in a mental health unit was also shown during the night of TV to help raise awareness of mental health treatment and support. The special episode showed Phil making friends with a patient called Andy who shares details of his time at a youth hostel. Andy’s storyline is inspired by Comic Relief’s funding to Brandon Centre – which helped fund a full-time clinical psychologist to help give young people experiencing homelessness access to mental health support.



Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said: "On behalf of us all, I want to say a heartfelt thank you. Your extraordinary efforts have helped raise £34,022,590 that will help tackle some of the most urgent problems facing millions of people here in the UK and across the world. The kindness we’ve seen is nothing short of incredible, and every donation, big or small reminds us that when we come together, we can help inspire real and meaningful change. Forty years on, the power of laughter to change lives remains as true today as it did in 1985.”



During the night viewers also saw how they could be in with the chance of sliding into the driver’s seat of an exceptional McLaren MP4 12C supercar, signed by McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as a weekend Family Glamping ticket at CarFest. To find out how to enter the prize – that has been kindly donated by Chris Evans and CarFest – and for full terms and conditions, visit comicrelief.com/win.



The evening of comedy, entertainment and incredible fundraising drew a close to this year’s Red Nose Day campaign, which has seen:



*Radio 1’s Ultra Marathon Man, Jamie Laing, captured the hearts of the nation, raising £2,053,835 for Red Nose Day. *Setting off from BBC Broadcasting House in London on Monday, Jamie ran five consecutive ultra-marathons in five days – crossing the finish line in Salford earlier today, surrounded by family, friends and crowds of supporters who have followed his every step

*Billy Monger became the youngest ever double leg amputee to complete an IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, for Red Nose Day. Billy battled his way through a 140.6-mile course featuring a 2.4-mile open water swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile marathon in 14:23:56 – earning two Guinness World Records titles in the process, whilst raising a mammoth £1,287,259 for Red Nose Day

*BBC Morning Live’s Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton kept on skating day and night in a relentless roller-skating endurance test like no other. Their epic challenge on wheels raised an incredible £1,001,305

*Stars of The Traitors – Alexander, Charlotte, Fozia, Linda and Minah – swapped their cloaks for Noses in a bid to win the Rare Ruby Nose and be crowned the funniest Traitor of them all.

*Over on Comic Relief socials fans were given live exclusive backstage access throughout the course of the night of TV. *Hosted by Charley Marlow, the TikTok LIVE and Instagram LIVE saw viewers treated to behind-the-scenes chats, fun and games with some of the famous faces taking part in the night of TV as well as a group of influencers including Abi Clarke, Fats Timbo, Jack Wells and Steven McKell

*Comic Relief launched its brand-new podcast, IT’S MY PARTY, hosted by award-winning comedian Catherine Bohart. Coinciding with the charity’s 40th birthday, the 12-epsiode series sees stars including the likes of Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry, Nish Kumar, Gabrielle, Jordan North and more, plan their perfect birthday parties – sharing everything from their dream guest lists to their party playlists, dress codes, themes, and even snack choices.

*Amelia Dimoldenberg and Joanna Lumley starred in a sketch combining Joanna’s ever-charming elegance and Amelia’s distinct blend of dry humour and sharp wit, in a joyous reminder that whether its 1985 or 2025, doing good never gets old.

*Iconic Red Noses from the 80s, 90s, noughties and 2010s made their return this Red Nose Day to celebrate 40 years of Comic Relief – as well as two brand-new designs, including a celebratory Cupcake Nose and extra-special, Rare Ruby Nose. Noses are still available on Amazon, the official home of the Red Nose

*Celebrating a whopping 20 years of chari-tees, Comic Relief’s wonderful partners TK Maxx brought back seven amazing collaborations. The line-up like no other, features Aardman, Charlie Mackesy, Disney, Mr. Men Little Miss, Peter Blake, Rachel Joy and Rankin. T-shirts are still available in TK Maxx stores and online

*Omaze Million Pound House Draw helps raise an incredible £4,100,000 to help fund Comic Relief’s ‘Every Step of the Way’ programme, which helps to give young people at risk the support they need to prevent and alleviate the impact of homelessness in their lives



Comic Relief’s work truly wouldn’t be possible without the support of its amazing partners who have once again gone to wonderful lengths to support Red Nose Day. The biggest thank you goes out to The Sainsbury’s Group, Amazon, TK Maxx & Homesense, Omaze, British Airways, Holland & Barrett, MALTESERS®, Babybel, The LEGO Group, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, People’s Postcode Lottery, Unbound Philanthropy and Linbury Trust.



Viewers will be able to relive the best bits from tonight’s incredible evening of fundraising, comedy and entertainment by tuning into Comic Relief: Even More Funny for Money with comedian Rosie Ramsey on Saturday 22 March, BBC One at 4:30pm. The whole night of television is available to stream now via BBC iPlayer.



There is still time to donate to Red Nose Day at comicrelief.com/donate

