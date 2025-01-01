Regina Hall to star in new Will Ferrell comedy

Regina Hall will star with Will Ferrell and Zac Efron in a new untitled comedy from Amazon MGM Studios.

The trio will work with director Nicholas Stoller, who is directing the project from his own script, which was previously titled 'Judgment Day', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new comedy tells the story of a young convict (Efron) fresh out of prison as he takes a reality TV courtroom hostage because he blames the megalomaniac judge (Ferrell) for a past ruling that he believes has ruined his life.

No details of Hall's role have been released.

The movie will reunite Ferrell with Stoller, after they previously worked together on 'You’re Cordially Invited' with Reese Witherspoon.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alex Brown will produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions and Stoller will produce for Stoller Global Solutions.

Meanwhile, Zac is set to play dual roles in his upcoming movie 'Famous', which is set in Los Angeles and explores the dark side of celebrity.

Efron will play overenthusiastic fan Lance Dunkquist and Hollywood heartthrob James Jansen in the flick that is being directed by Jody Hill.

A synopsis reads: "Lance Dunkquist has one asset that's about to change his life – he has the face of a movie star. And not just any movie star – Lance is the spitting image of Hollywood icon, James Jansen. Lance is about to travel to Los Angeles to make his dream come true. Lance is going to be famous, no matter what it takes..."

Zac rose to fame as Troy Bolton in Disney's 'High School Musical' franchise and explained that he wanted to challenge himself as an actor by taking parts that audiences might not have expected after moving on from the series.

He said: "I'm constantly faced with two paths. The road that leads to something everybody has already seen or is expecting, or the more challenging road, which tends to be a bit more confusing and definitely the harder road to take. And inevitably I always go with that road when I can."