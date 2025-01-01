Kim Kardashian rebrands beauty line for third time

Kim Kardashian is rebranding her beauty line for the third time.

The reality star first got into the beauty business in 2017 when she launched KKW Beauty, which was soon followed by KKW Fragrance. She shuttered those brands in 2022 and relaunched her beauty line as Skkn by Kim later that year.

While the brand offered only skincare products in the beginning, it later introduced make-up and fragrance.

On Friday, Kim announced that she had consolidated her brands and that her beauty products would be released under the Skims name.

The 44-year-old launched her shapewear and apparel company Skims in 2019. The company has now acquired her majority stake and Coty's minority stake in Skkn by Kim, meaning Skims will now be the home to clothing, cosmetics, skincare and fragrance.

"My mission has always been to create products that resonate deeply - whether it's shapewear and lingerie that empowers or make-up and skincare that transforms," Kim, the Skims chief creative officer and co-founder, said in a statement. "Uniting everything under the SKIMS brand streamlines that vision."

The social media announcement to Skkn by Kim customers reads, "We're excited to announce that Skims has acquired Skkn by Kim! Enjoy your favorite skin essentials for a limited time as we prepare to relaunch under the Skims brand... Follow @skims for updates while we work to create something new."

Her beauty products will be relaunched under the Skims brand in 2026.