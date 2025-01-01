Jake Paul announces engagement to speed skater Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.

Paul posted pictures on social media of himself getting down on one knee to propose, while Leerdam showed off pictures of the ring.

"We're engaged," Paul captioned a post on Instagram. "We can't wait to spend forever together."

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul's last fight was in November against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, which was streamed on Netflix. Paul, who won by unanimous decision, reportedly earned $40 million for the match.

The former Disney Channel actor has won 11 of his 12 professional fights so far, with his only defeat coming against former Love Island star Tommy Fury.

While Paul admits he'd be outclassed by WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez, he does believe he could beat many of the sport's other top fighters, such as heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.

"I know my boundaries," Paul said. "Here's the thing: I want to fight Anthony Joshua because I know that I will f**king beat Anthony Joshua's ass."

Leerdam, who is from the Netherlands, won a silver medal in the women's 1000-meter speed skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

She also has six gold medals at the European Championships in the 1000-meter speed and sprint competition.