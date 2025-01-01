Meghann Fahy 'never' feels like she belongs at Hollywood events

Meghann Fahy has admitted that she "never" feels like she belongs at Hollywood events.

The actress became widely known for her role as Sutton Brady in the drama series The Bold Type, which ran from 2017 to 2021.

Meghann's career then took off in 2022, when she starred as Daphne in the second series of Mike White's acclaimed show The White Lotus.

Speaking to The Cut, the actress reflected on her Hollywood journey so far.

"Everything before White Lotus, I felt on the outside of the craziness," Meghann said. "When I've had a tiny taste of being on the inside of the craziness, I'm learning this is a ladder, and you're always climbing."

The 34-year-old added of the industry, "There is always the next rung, and a new pile of problems when you get there."

The Perfect Couple actress also admitted she has "never" felt completely comfortable in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

"I never feel like I belong in those spaces," she told the publication. "The more people I talk to, the more they say, 'I feel that way, too.' But anxiety does that, right? It makes you feel alone when really none of us are."

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghann revealed she'd love to be directed by Kate Winslet, should the Titanic actress ever fulfil her desire to direct a movie.

"If you asked me right now five directors I'd love to work with, I would throw up and pass out," she joked. "But I do want Kate Winslet to direct and I do want to be in something she directs."