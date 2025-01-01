Amy Schumer reveals weight loss drug journey

Amy Schumer has revealed she's on a new weight loss medication.

The comedian's news comes after her last attempt on weight-loss drugs left her so nauseous she couldn't lift her head off the pillow.

"Mounjaro's been great," she shared in a video posted to Instagram.

"I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Earlier in the video, Schumer, detailed trying Wegovy three years earlier, saying that she couldn't stop vomiting.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever," the Kinda Pregnant star said.

While both drugs are used to help with weight loss, Mounjaro has been FDA-approved to treat Type II Diabetes, while Wegovy has not, according to Healthline.

In January, Schumer revealed she had dropped 30 pounds when she was taking the weight loss drugs.

"I was like, vomiting - and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good. God bless them," she told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM talk show, summing it up as a "horrible experience."

In the same video, Schumer also announced she was in perimenopause, the period between reproductive years and menopause.