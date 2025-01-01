Snow White leads stagnant box office amid star feud controversy

After getting mixed reviews from critics, Disney's Snow White, a live-action remake of its iconic 1937 animated film, has not impressed with its box office debut.

The film is reportedly on track to take $100 million (£77 million) at the global box office. That's on par with Tim Burton's Dumbo, which was considered a major disappointment.

Snow White has had no trouble winning the box office this weekend however - it's just not looking likely to emulate the pace and tempo of Disney's Christmas offering Mufasa: The Lion King, which debuted at $35 million (£27 million) on its way to roaring past $700 million (£540 million) globally.

Starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Snow White arrived in cinemas pre-loaded with baggage after being buffeted by delays and controversy, beginning with a backlash over casting Zegler in the titular role because of the colour of her skin - she is of Colombian descent.

Zegler has also made no secret of her support for the Palestinian people, while Gadot, who is Israeli, has come under scrutiny for her remarks regarding the Gaza conflict.

In other sombre news, Robert De Niro's mob movie The Alto Knights is looking to open to just $3 million (£2.3 million) in the US and Jonathan Majors' hoped-for comeback pic Magazine Dreams is even further behind.