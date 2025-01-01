Issa Rae wants to go on tour as a musician 'so badly'

The actress, writer and producer has revealed that one thing she wants to tick off her bucket list is to go on the road.

In an interview with ELLE, Issa shared, "Man, I want to go on tour as a musician so badly. It looks so fun."

The Insecure star then went on to talk about the perks of being a musician.

"Artists go around on a sick-a** tour bus or a decked-out private jet and perform for thousands of people who, in most cases, know their songs word for word?" she said. "And sometimes, when you get lazy, you can just point the mic to the audience, and they'll do the work for you?"

Issa also jokingly pointed out that musicians also get their dose of exercise when they perform on stage.

"Also, the choreography that probably fulfils anyone's daily cardio goals?" she told the publication, before adding, "If only I had musical talents."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Barbie actress explained that she never wants to feel "limited" by staying in one industry.

"The phrase 'stay in your lane' has always triggered me, because what if I like switching from time to time?" she shared. "What if I get restless in one space? I want to know what I can do, and I want to know what I can add value to, and it's fun. And when it's not, then I won't do it."

Issa recently produced the buddy comedy, One of Them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA. It was released in cinemas earlier this month.