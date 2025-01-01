Millie Bobby Brown names Margot Robbie as dream co-star

Millie Bobby Brown has named Margot Robbie as her dream co-star.

The Stranger Things star would love to collaborate with the Barbie actress and producer on a screen project one day.

"I would just love to work with her. She's a pro," Brown said of the Australian star on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "When I watch her, I feel inspired, 'cause I feel like she leads her movies with drive, with this sense of feeling like a bada*s. She works alongside men but I can't keep my eyes off of her. That's huge. I'd love to work with her."

Brown, 21, then named multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep as another dream co-star, revealing that she "blacked out" when she met the legendary actress as a teenager. She has yet to meet Robbie.

The Damsel star is currently starring in The Electric State, a sci-fi action-adventure in which she plays an orphaned teen who tries to find her long-lost brother with the help of a smuggler, played by Chris Pratt, and two robots.

She told podcast Alex Cooper that she signed up for the film because she wanted to work with directors Joe and Anthony Russo and because she'd heard good things about Pratt.

Gushing about her co-star, Brown said the Guardians of the Galaxy actor "brought the best energy" to the set and "never had a bad day", before praising him for making "everyone smile" and "feel important" during production.

The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix.