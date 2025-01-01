Robert De Niro's The Alto Knights bombs at box office

The Alto Knights has had one of the most disastrous box office debuts of 2025 so far.

Directed by Rain Man's Barry Levinson and starring Robert De Niro, the mafia movie has taken a major hit during its opening weekend.

As reported by Deadline, the two-hour crime thriller is projected to earn a three-day opening weekend gross of $3 million (£2.3 million) at the US domestic box office, landing outside the weekend's top five.

Given that the film had a $50 million (£38.7 million) production budget, this likely means it will lose money, making it Warner Bros' second flop in a row after the sci-fi feature Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson, which was released earlier this month.

The Alto Knights opened on 21 March, the same day as the Disney live-action remake Snow White.

De Niro features in a dual role as Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two notorious organised crime bosses who are vying for control of the streets of New York City.

In addition to De Niro, The Alto Knights stars Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci and Cosmo Jarvis.

It remains to be seen how viewers respond to it, as it does not yet have an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.