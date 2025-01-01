Tiger Woods confirms romance with Donald Trump's ex daughter-in-law

Tiger Woods has confirmed he is in a relationship with Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa.

Woods announced the news on Sunday. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods wrote on X to his 6.4 million followers. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

It is not clear what prompted Woods, who keeps his personal life fiercely private, to publish photos confirming the relationship.

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr from 2005 to 2018. They have five children together, including 17-year-old Kai, who is set to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026.

Woods has two children, Sam and Charlie, from his marriage to Elin Nordegren, who divorced him in 2010 after he had been exposed for multiple extramarital affairs.

Kai attends the same school as Woods' children, and Kai and Charlie competed at the same invitational tournament earlier this week.

The relationship between Woods and Trump has been the subject of much speculation for the past several weeks.

Woods has played golf with Donald Trump on several occasions. The President awarded Woods the presidential medal of freedom in 2019.