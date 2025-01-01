Joe Gatto accused of inappropriate behaviour by second woman

Joe Gatto has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a second woman.

The comedian and Impractical Jokers alum had just responded to claims by a first woman when he was accused of unwanted advances by another.

The second person previously worked for Gatto during his time on the TV prank show, People magazine reports.

Gatto's rep responded to the new allegations on Sunday by pointing queries to the comedian's 22 March statement, which was made in response to the first accusation.

"I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn't assault anyone," read his statement made to Page Six.

"Working on myself is an ongoing process," the statement continued, "and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to."

The second complainant has not alleged that she was assaulted. She detailed to People that she first met Gatto at one of his live shows when she was 15.

She claimed that the comedian became flirtatious around her once she turned 18.

She was employed by the comedian prior to his departure from Impractical Jokers, which he announced in late 2021.

The woman added that one of Gatto's previous employees allegedly warned her that she perceived him to sometimes be flirty and handsy.