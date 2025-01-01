Alan Cumming to host TV BAFTAs

Alan Cumming has been announced as the host of the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards.

The actor and The Traitors host is renowned for his celebrated career in the arts, spanning television, film and theatre.

He will take over hosting duties at the 2025 ceremony, replacing Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett who have been at the helm for the past two years.

From his Tony and Olivier award-winning performance in Cabaret, to his memorable performance in The Good Wife, Cummings has captivated audiences worldwide.

"We're delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year's BAFTA Television Awards. He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain's biggest celebration of TV on Sunday 11 May," Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, gushed.

The announcement comes ahead of Thursday's nominations for the 49 categories.

It was revealed earlier this year that Cummings was among the stars planning to move back to Britain after more than a quarter of a century living in America.

The award-winning Scottish actor, who moved to New York in 1998 after starring in Cabaret on Broadway, revealed in January that he eventually wants to die in his home country.