Conan O'Brien condemns 'bullies' while accepting Mark Twain Prize

Conan O'Brien decried "bullies" after accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The late-night TV host and comedian was presented with the prestigious honour by David Letterman during a gala held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night, with celebrity guests including Stephen Colbert, Will Ferrell, Nikki Glaser, John Mulaney, Adam Sandler, and Sarah Silverman.

After accepting the award, which recognises individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the 19th-century novelist and essayist, O'Brien seemingly acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial shake-up of the centre's board last month. He did not refer to Trump by name.

"Accepting an award named after Mark Twain is a responsibility. One cannot invoke Twain without understanding who he was and what he stood for," he began, according to Forbes. "First and foremost, Twain hated bullies and he populated his works with abusers, such as Huck Finn's abusive father, and he made his readers hate those characters. He punched up, not down and he deeply, deeply empathised with the weak."

O'Brien went on to note that Twain "empathised" with the powerless in America and was "suspicious" of populism, jingoism, imperialism, "(and) the money-obsessed mania of the gilded age".

"Above all, Twain was a patriot in the best sense of the word. He loved America but knew it was deeply flawed. Twain wrote, 'Patriotism is supporting your country all of the time and your government when it deserves it," the 61-year-old continued, emphasising that Twain's works have "everything" to do with comedy. "The comedy I have loved all my life is comedy that's self-critical, deflating and dedicated to the proposition that we are all flawed, absurd and wallowing in the mud together. Twain is funny and important today because his comedy is a hilarious celebration of our fears, our ineptitude, and the glorious mess of being human."

Elsewhere, O'Brien thanked ousted Kennedy Center board president Deborah Rutter and chairman David Rubenstein, as well as staff members who were "worried about what the future might bring".

At the end of the speech, a Twain impersonator appeared in the audience.

After a short debate, the actor joined O'Brien on the stage and the pair slow danced in a light-hearted moment.

More impersonators then emerged, along with previous Twain Prize recipient Sandler, with the ensemble performing an energetic rendition of Neil Young's 1989 hit, Rockin' in the Free World.

Other comedians who have received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor include Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy, and Dave Chappelle.